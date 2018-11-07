| by Jack Landau |

Copper, angles and surprises on Toronto’s Strachan Avenue; 66% of Toronto residents only know a few neighbours — or none at all, survey shows; North York Women's Shelter building new $12M facility and services hub; and more news:

Copper, angles and surprises on Toronto’s Strachan Avenue (Globe and Mail)

66% of Toronto residents only know a few neighbours — or none at all, survey shows (CBC Toronto)

Canada Post strikes hit Toronto, 11 other cities in southern Ontario (Toronto Star)

North York Women's Shelter building new $12M facility and services hub (Toronto.com)

GO Transit ending bus service to York University’s Keele campus (Global News)

Toronto residents under 30 'struggling,' lack strong social networks, survey finds (CBC News)

Cladding Continues at Tour Saint-Gobain (Paris)

Construction Begins on Curtis Block (Calgary)

The Shift Set to Challenge Edmontonians' Attitudes Towards Parking and Transit (Edmonton)

Burrard Place Continues to Rise (Vancouver)