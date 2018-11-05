| by Jack Landau |

Could Toronto be more colourful?; Tips for unelected Toronto municipal election candidates; Toronto stands by data showing almost 40 per cent of people in shelters are refugee claimants; and more news:

Shawn Micallef: Beyond the grey: could Toronto be more colourful? (Toronto Star)

Federal government extends program to house asylum seekers in Toronto-area hotels until January (Globe and Mail)

Residents of 650 Parliament St. protest landlord’s move to resume charging rent for some tenants displaced by the fire there (Toronto Star)

Neighbours still concerned about Toronto’s first legal supervised drug-use site (Globe and Mail)

Tips for unelected Toronto municipal election candidates (Inside Toronto)

Toronto stands by data showing almost 40 per cent of people in shelters are refugee claimants (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Solitair Brickell Reaches Completion in Miami (Miami)

Amble Ventures' Yellowstone Coming Soon to Beltline (Calgary)

Structurally Complete Symphony Tower Approaching its Final Curtain (Edmonton)

Demolition Imminent at 1296 West Broadway Development Site (Vancouver)