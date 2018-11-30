| by Jack Landau |

Toronto Zoo ‘maglev’ train floats closer to reality as board approves proposal (Toronto Star)

New Toronto report urges federal government to help with asylum seekers in homeless shelters (Globe and Mail)

Inside Cabbagetown’s ugly daycare dispute: diaper counts, parking wars and ‘general insanity’ (Toronto Star)

Townhouses remain a big missing piece in Toronto’s affordability puzzle (Globe and Mail)

Sidewalk Labs reveals plans for housing in Quayside district on city’s waterfront (Toronto Star)

Inside Artscape Daniels Launchpad, Toronto’s new $34-million creative co-working hub (Toronto Life)

As Ontario Place gears up for winter programs, is its future secure? (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

TwentyTwo Rising Fast in the City of London (London)

Timber-Frame Marda Rising Fast in South Calgary (Calgary)

City to Host Drop-In Session for Rutherford Rezoning (Edmonton)

New Renderings Revealed for 118-150 Robson Street (Vancouver)