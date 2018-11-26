| by Jack Landau |

TTC executives say they may have been overestimating for years how many rides Metropass users were taking; Doug Ford’s wild plan to spend billions on suburban subways; 501 Queen and the Effect of the King Street Pilot; and more news:

TTC executives say they may have been overestimating for years how many rides Metropass users were taking (Toronto Star)

Doug Ford’s wild plan to spend billions on suburban subways (Globe and Mail)

Union Station’s new food court set to open Monday morning (Toronto Star)

501 Queen and the Effect of the King Street Pilot (Steve Munro)

Shawn Micallef: Torontonians must guard Ontario Place against outdated, cookie-cutter ideas (Toronto Star)

GM to close Oshawa plant, leaving 2,800 people out of work (National Post)

Over a third of GTHA residents in one-bedroom apartments live in unsuitable housing: Report (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Two-Tower Maestria Proposed for Montreal's Quartier des Spectacles (Montreal)

New Renderings and Video for Arlington Street Investments' The Fifth (Calgary)

Tipton Investment Co. Building a Throwback to Edmonton's Boom Town Era (Edmonton)

Alfa on the Rise in Richmond (Vancouver)