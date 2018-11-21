| by Jack Landau |

Local artist Voidz Toronto is giving the city a surrealist makeover (Toronto Star)

Toronto real estate market sputters toward holiday season (Globe and Mail)

REID: Heritage beyond a building’s walls (Spacing Toronto)

Zoning violations behind Hamilton tenant displacement: ACORN (Toronto Star)

Ford government rejects Ryerson’s plan for new law school (Globe and Mail)

Construction on highrise condo underway near Fairview Mall (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

100 Franklin Street Coming Soon to Tribeca (New York)

Harmony One Coming Soon to Balmoral (Calgary)

Canadian-Made "Us & Them" Documentary Shines a Light on Homelessness (Edmonton)

W1 Reaches Structural Completion in South Vancouver (Vancouver)