| by Jack Landau |

Longtime spokesperson Brad Ross leaving TTC for city hall job; Three ways the King Street Pilot creates more livable communities; Ford government says it’s still undecided on future of $1.5-billion Mississauga LRT; and more news:

Longtime spokesperson Brad Ross leaving TTC for city hall job (Toronto Star)

Three ways the King Street Pilot creates more livable communities (Spacing Toronto)

Blocked on Twitter by your councillor? There’s a court app for that (Toronto Star)

Condo builders push to meet a luxury shortage (Globe and Mail)

Ford government says it’s still undecided on future of $1.5-billion Mississauga LRT (Toronto Star)

Railings are crumbling on St. Clair Ave. streetcar island (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

BIXI Montreal Planning Major Expansion (Montreal)

Cladding Continues at MacKimmie Tower Retrofit (Calgary)

AUPE Headquarters Coming Soon to West Edmonton (Edmonton)

Arbutus Centre Update: Part One (Vancouver)