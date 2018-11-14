| by Jack Landau |

Council vote on whether to make King St. transit pilot permanent likely delayed until spring; Commuting costs eat up house savings in many GTA communities, study finds; Construction on Union Station pushed back until 2019; and more news:

Council vote on whether to make King St. transit pilot permanent likely delayed until spring (Toronto Star)

In the suburbs surrounding Toronto, things get real (Globe and Mail)

Commuting costs eat up house savings in many GTA communities, study finds (Toronto Star)

Sunnylea-Kingsway residents urged to attend development meeting (Toronto.com)

Construction on Union Station pushed back until 2019 (Toronto Star)

Humber Bay Shores residents invited to second Mr. Christie site 'idea fair' (Toronto.com)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

New Renderings Released for Avery Pompano Beach (Miami)

Three-Tower Chinatown Project Gets Approval From City (Calgary)

Progress Continues at Augustana Site (Edmonton)

Finishing Touches Underway at Tate Downtown (Vancouver)