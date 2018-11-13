| by Jack Landau |

Why Toronto won by losing the bid for Amazon's new headquarters; TTC spent $26 million to save 30 aging streetcars. But majority of the vehicles are still in the garage in need of more repairs; King Street Pilot Update; and more news:

Christopher Hume: New projects show architects are designing for vanity, not people (Toronto Star)

Why Toronto won by losing the bid for Amazon's new headquarters (CBC News)

TTC spent $26 million to save 30 aging streetcars. But majority of the vehicles are still in the garage in need of more repairs (Toronto Star)

Former Muzik nightspot to relaunch as ‘supper club’ (Globe and Mail)

Remembrance Day: Parsing Toronto’s memorial landscaping (Spacing Toronto)

King Street Update: October 2018 (Part I) (Steve Munro)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

212 West 93rd Street to Replace Art Deco Synagogue in New York (New York)

Eisenberg Site Clearance Underway in Hillhurst Sunnyside (Calgary)

Ribbon of Green Initiative to Protect City's Rivers and Ravines (Edmonton)

Delta Gardens Coming Soon to Surrey (Vancouver)