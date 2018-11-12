| by Jack Landau |

One year in data deems King St. pilot project a success; Sidewalk Labs to weigh input from millennial panel on Toronto smart-city project; Gripe over ‘too-tall building’ highlights city’s need to spread density into the yellowbelt, planners say; and more news:

One year in data deems King St. pilot project a success (Toronto Star)

Sidewalk Labs to weigh input from millennial panel on Toronto smart-city project (Globe and Mail)

The City of Toronto spends millions renting this hotel. Now it might spend more to buy it (CBC News)

How Toronto’s ravines have become critically ill — and how they can be saved (Toronto Star)

Toronto announces plans to improve shelter system this winter, including three new respite sites (Globe and Mail)

Gripe over ‘too-tall building’ highlights city’s need to spread density into the yellowbelt, planners say (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

CAOBA and Paramount Bring Miami Worldcenter Closer to Completion (Miami)

Construction Ramping Up at West Village Towers (Calgary)

City to Debut Final Design for Lewis Farms Facility and Park (Edmonton)

The Lonsdale Coming Soon to North Vancouver (Vancouver)