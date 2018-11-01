| by Jack Landau |

TTC starts shipping new streetcars to Quebec for repairs; Work starting on Scarborough's new Milliken and Agincourt GO stations; Board of Trade says provincial super-agency for transit has strong support; and more news:

TTC starts shipping new streetcars to Quebec for repairs (Toronto Star)

Work starting on Scarborough's new Milliken and Agincourt GO stations (Inside Toronto)

Board of Trade says provincial super-agency for transit has strong support (Toronto Star)

Shortage of adjudicators hits Landlord and Tenant Board (Toronto Star)

The Happy Place exhibit in Toronto cuts to the social media chase (Globe and Mail)

Brampton Mayor-elect Patrick Brown addresses apparent rift with Doug Ford and Tories (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Greenwich West Launches Sales in Lower Manhattan (New York)

Long-Awaited One Tower Begins its Ascent (Calgary)

Hat at Five Corners Rising Fast (Edmonton)

The Arc Tops Off in Downtown Vancouver (Vancouver)