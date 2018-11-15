| by Jack Landau |

Oxford Properties Group's Richmond-Adelaide Centre is changing its face in Toronto's Financial District—the recent completion of the EY Tower and the ongoing re-cladding of 120 and 130 Adelaide Street West being the most notable changes to the complex so far. The oldest building in this cluster—the 1923-built Federal Building at 85 Richmond Street West—is now undergoing changes as well, with a WZMH Architects-led renovation and expansion that includes +VG Architects handing the heritage elements.

85 Richmond West, image via submission to City of Toronto

Work has been underway for several months now, largely involving interior gutting beyond the eyes of passersby. The project surpassed a significant milestone this past weekend with the installation of a tower crane, involving the temporary closure of Sheppard Street between Richmond and Temperance Streets to allow a mobile crane to facilitate the tower crane assembly.

Crane installation at 85 Richmond West, image by Forum contributor cnstrctr

The tower crane was installed in sections, individually hoisted into place with the assistance of the mobile crane. The image above shows the final mast section being put in place, while the photo below shows the completed crane.

Crane installed at 85 Richmond West, image by Forum contributor cnstrctr

The project will include the restoration of the eleven-storey office property while infilling the rear light well of the U-shaped building with new floor space clad in floor-to-ceilng curtain wall windows. The building's south side previously backed onto a multi-level above-ground parking garage, but the garage was removed to make way for the recently completed EY Tower.

85 Richmond West, image via submission to City of Toronto

In addition to significantly expanding the building’s amount of office space and refreshing the rear walls of the property, the 85 Richmond West project will recreate lost heritage details including a roof cornice and restored wood window framing at street level. The complex's pedestrian square will also be extended east behind he building to Sheppard Street.

