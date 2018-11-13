| by Jack Landau |

Construction is officially underway at the site of Scala, a 6.5-acre community being built by Tridel just north of Leslie subway station in North York. The new Wallman Architects-designed development will bring an 18-storey tower with stepped terraces, and a mix of mid-rise and low-rise housing to the site overlooking the Don River.

Preliminary work has been underway for some time, and the new roads that will serve the future community are now complete, with the final portion connecting the site with Leslie Street currently wrapping up. Site services like water and sewer lines are in place and have been commissioned by the city, allowing the next phase of construction to begin.

Construction at the Scala site, image courtesy of Tridel

A cleared site and completed infrastructure are allowing the project's shoring and excavation phases to proceed. Over the next several weeks, crews will be drilling deep into the earth to install a ring of vertical steel piles around the site perimeter, which are then secured with concrete and soil anchors. As this process moves forward, excavators will begin digging away at the earth to create the space for the building's three-level underground garage.

Below, a brief video released by Tridel offers a glimpse of ongoing work at the Scala site.

Scala's shoring and excavation work are expected to continue until next spring. These steps will be followed by the installation of the first of three tower cranes that will be used to construct the development.

Scala, image courtesy of Tridel

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.