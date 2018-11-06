| by Marcus Mitanis |

A long-standing rental commercial building in Mississauga has been repositioned to leverage the benefits of the commercial condominium market. Designed by Gow Hastings Architects for Nova Ridge Development and JLL, Q755 Commercial Condominiums, a three-storey complex at the northeast corner of Queensway East and Cawthra Road, gives businesses the opportunity to build equity and realize the rewards of appreciating real estate values by owning their own space.

Aerial rendering of Q755, image courtesy of Nova Ridge Development

The recent conversion saw the 150,000-square-foot, six-acre complex at 755 Queensway East completely upgraded, with a $10 million program creating new lobbies on each floor, a new three-storey glass entry vestibule and atrium, a central courtyard, modernized interiors and fresh paving throughout. A renovated underground garage provides 150 weather-protected parking spaces on a site with easy access to nearby destinations, including Mississauga City Centre and Sherway Gardens.

Before and after view of the front entry, image courtesy of Nova Ridge Development

Q755 capitalizes on the untapped potential of office and industrial condominium ownership, which has not yet been explored in Mississauga to the same extent as Toronto. Commercial condominium ownership provides purchasers with control over their unit, with the ability to sublet excess space and build additional revenue.

Before and after view of the lobby, image courtesy of Nova Ridge Development

Before and after look at the courtyard, image courtesy of Nova Ridge Development

At Q755, users are afforded the flexibility to customize their suite by choosing from a range of finishing packages, including a specialized package that reflects your precise design specifications. Rather than in a typical leasing arrangement, any capital investments in the units at Q755 increases the value for the purchaser instead of the landlord.

Office unit available key plan, image courtesy of Nova Ridge Development

Commercial/Industrial unit available key plan, image courtesy of Nova Ridge Development

The three-storey office building and its glass entry serve as the face of Q755, while four commercial/industrial wings extend from the office building to frame the central courtyard. Both the office and commercial/industrial components offer units of multiple sizes to meet the needs of a diverse array of businesses.

Visit www.755queensway.com for more information about Q755 Commercial Condominiums.

UrbanToronto collaborated closely with Nova Ridge Development on this feature for the purpose of sharing details on commercial and industrial properties for sale or alternative use. For more information, contact us here.