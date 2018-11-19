| by Jack Landau |

Construction is progressing on a new mid-rise residential rental building being built as part of the third phase of the Regent Park Revitalization. The new Toronto Community Housing (TCH) project is taking shape on "Block 17 North", on River Street north of Dundas.

Looking north to Block 17N, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Designed by Wallman Architects, the 11-storey building is now topped out at a height of 42.6 metres facing River Street, with 6 and 3-storey arms fronting Oak and Tubman Streets respectively. Forming of the building wrapped up in August, and the recent start of cladding installation is hinting at the building's final look.

Looking southwest to Block 17N, image by Forum contributor skycandy

The main building envelope is in the form of pre-finished aluminum panels in four different tones; cream, latte, cappuccino, with burnt orange as an accent. They have now begun to appear above the podium levels.

Aluminum cladding on Block 17N, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Other exterior finishes are being installed at the base of the building, including an off-white brick now encasing the three-storey volume. The brick panels surround punched windows with clear glazing and dark aluminum mullions.

Brick cladding as seen in late October, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Upon completion next year, the TCH building will reintroduce 158 replacement rental units lost during demolition of the original buildings of Regent Park. The units come in a mix of 37 one-bedrooms with average sizes of 58 m², 52 two-bedrooms with average sizes of 68 m², and 69 three-bedrooms with average sizes of 100 m².

Block 17N, image via submission to City of Toronto

* * *

