| by Ryan Debergh |

A call for entries has been posted for Toronto’s annual CANstruction competition, with architectural and engineering firms vying to make the most memorable displays at the annual charity event. Now in its 20th year, local firms are pitted against one another to create sculptures entirely out of cans or boxes of non-perishable items, all the while raising awareness of food insecurity. The Toronto competition is part of an international initiative, with branches of similar exhibitions all around the world.

Bitecoins by Entuitve with PCL Constructors, image by David Crowder Photography

The CANstruction exhibition takes place in the lobbies of the TD Centre and has featured sculptures of everything from Emojis to the Energizer Bunny over the years. Teams gather the night before the exhibition to build the structures overnight—completely transforming the lobbies for the public to enjoy for the rest of the week—but planning takes a long time.

Tweeting About Hunger, by Turner Fleischer Architects Inc., image by David Crowder Photography

Last year CANstruction teams donated 52,165 pounds of non perishable food items to Daily Bread Food Bank through the course of the springtime competition - enough to satisfy 120,000 client visits and providing critical supply to the food bank at a time when donations are typically low.

Tic Tac Toe by Candevcon, image by David Crowder Photography

Awards are given out based on categories like Best Design, Best Use of Labels, and Best Meal. The exhibition takes place from May 14th-17th, where members of the public can submit ballots for the Peoples Choice Award. The registration deadline is January 25th.

To learn more about CANstruction and see more submissions from past years, check out some of our previous articles or take a look at their website here.