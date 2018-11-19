| by Jack Landau |

North of the growing cluster of towers in Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville area, a smaller-scale condo development is rising on Avenue Road, just south of Davenport. Under construction for roughly one year now, Avenue 151 by Dash Developments has had its three-level underground formed, and has since begun its climb towards a 10-storey height.

Looking south to Avenue 151, image by Forum contributor drum118

Designed by Teeple Architects, with Giovanni A. Tassone Architects serving as Architect of Record, the project will rise to a height of 136 feet over Avenue Road. The latest photos of the site show that the building's first three floors have been poured, with columns and walls now starting to take shape for the fourth level, and floor forms in place for the north end of the fifth floor.

Looking east to Avenue 151, image by Forum contributor drum118

As it rises taller, the rounded corners of the building's floorplates is becoming evident the east side of the building, where the massing differs from the Avenue Road frontage with a second-floor stepback supporting an outdoor amenity deck.

East side of Avenue 151, image by Forum contributor drum118

The completed development—slated to wrap up in 2019—will add 71 new homes to the area, coming in a mix of 1 studio unit (about 327 ft²), 18 one-bedroom units (average sizes of 605 ft²), 44 two-bedroom units (average sizes of 960 ft²), and 8 three-bedroom units (average sizes of 1,481 ft²). This residential density will be anchored to Avenue Road with 4,338 ft² of retail space located at the north end of the site.

Avenue 151, image via Dash Developments

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.

* * *

UrbanToronto now has a new way you can track projects through the planning process on a daily basis. Sign up for a free trial of our New Development Insider here.