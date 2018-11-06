| by Jack Landau |

Since 2016, work has been underway to bring Art Shoppe Condos to Yonge south of Eglinton in Midtown Toronto. A redevelopment of the former Art Shoppe furniture store by Freed Developments and Capital Developments, concrete forming of the 12 and 28-storey architectsAlliance-designed project has been making steady progress since the project reached grade in mid-2017.

Looking north to Art Shoppe Condos, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Floors 3 through 12 storeys are U-shaped and are now fully formed in concrete, while the first three floors of the 28-storey tower now rise in the northeast corner of the development. The reduced size and repeating layouts of the tower floors will allow the second half of the climb to 28 storeys and 99 metres to happen much more quickly over the coming months.

Looking southeast to Art Shoppe Condos, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Cladding installation has also started in recent months, and its randomly scattered projecting boxes—with a hidden structural steel frame beneath the cladding—are now being finished in precast concrete panels. It's a unique design that we look forward to seeing completed over the next year.

Cladding on Art Shoppe Condos, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Once construction wraps up, the development will bring 623 new homes to the bustling Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood, while new retail space including a second floor grocery store will ensure an animated Yonge Street sidewalk out front. In the meantime, to the east of the development, a parkette on Hillsdale Avenue is being expanded into a park spanning from Hillsdale in the south to Soudan Avenue in the north.

Art Shoppe Condos, image courtesy of Freed/CD Capital

