Construction is heating up at the Midtown Toronto site of Tower Hill Development's 2221 Yonge Condos, where a 58-storey condominium tower has begun its rise above Yonge Street, just south of Eglinton. Designed by Pei Partnership Architects—a firm run by the sons of legendary architect I.M. Pei—working with Toronto-based Quadrangle, the project will eventually add over 600 new homes to the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood.

Facing west across the 2221 Yonge site, image by David Ackerman

The project has been underway since 2015 when demolition began of the previous six-storey office building that occupied the site. By Spring 2016, shoring was underway, with excavation following well into the following year. We last checked in on the project's construction back at the start of 2018, when forming had commenced for the tower's underground levels.

Second floor taking shape for 2221 Yonge, image by Forum contributor WillTo

Forming of the building's three-level underground parking garage progressed well into the year, and by August, the garage was structurally complete. Work then moved on the tower's ground floor, where forming is now wrapping up. Working through tight site conditions and a complicated floor plan, forming has since advanced to the second floor of the building's six-storey podium.

Second floor taking shape for 2221 Yonge, image by David Ackerman

Upon completion, the project will introduce 623 condominium units to the area, planned in a mix of 104 studios, 306 one-bedrooms, and 213 two-bedrooms. 2221 Yonge’s podium will reintroduce commercial and retail space lost in the demolition of the previous office building, bringing 1,994 m² of retail and 3,314 m² of office space.

2221 Yonge Condos, image via submission to City of Toronto

