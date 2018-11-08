| by Jack Landau |

With marketing already underway for 293 The Kingsway—a multi-building condo development coming to Toronto's Humber Valley Village area— The Benvenuto Group is gearing up for a VIP preview sales event happening this weekend at the project’s on-site presentation centre. VIP registrants attending the event will get an advanced glimpse at the presentation centre, which is now almost complete and gearing up for the grand opening.

293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of Benvenuto Group

Taking place this Saturday, November 10th, from 11 AM to 4 PM, VIP registrants will get a first glimpse at the Quadrangle-designed development's suites, which range in price from $399,900 to over $1 million. Exclusive to this event, special pricing and purchaser incentives will be offered, while floorplans and renderings will be on display for guests to familiarize themselves with the project.

293 The Kingsway, image courtesy of Benvenuto Group

Those who have yet to register can still attend the event by following the registration link and selecting the option to RSVP.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.