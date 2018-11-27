| by Jack Landau |

A development proposal submitted to the City of Toronto earlier this month is seeking rezoning and an Official Plan Amendment (OPA) to permit a 27-storey condominium tower at 12 Cordova Avenue. Located along multiple bus routes, the site is just to the south of the end of Burnhamthorpe Road at Dundas Street, and within walking distance of Islington Subway Station. Proposed by Minto Group, the building would rise on a site currently occupied by a block of four single-family homes.

Site of the proposed development, image via submission to City of Toronto

The Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed building would rise to a height of 82.26 metres, measured to the top of the mechanical penthouse. The tower's 23 storeys would rise from a 4-storey podium. The bulk of these tower floors would have floor plates of 825 m2, while the uppermost residential floor will feature a slightly smaller floor plate of 737.5 m2. The floorplates of storeys 5 through 12 are larger than the uppermost levels.

12 Cordova Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

The complex would house a total of 327 condominium units, proposed in a mix of 59 one-bedrooms (18% of total), 105 one-bedroom plus dens (32% of total), 108 two-bedrooms (33% of total), 23 two-bedroom plus dens (7% of total), and 32 three-bedrooms (10% of total). Three rental replacement units are also proposed. Residents would have access to 496 square metres of indoor amenity space and 519 square metres of outdoor amenity space on the ground level.

Below grade, the site would be served by a total of 251 parking spaces proposed on 5 underground levels, including 218 resident spaces and 33 visitor spaces. 245 bicycle parking spaces are also proposed, including 222 bicycle spaces for residents and 23 spaces for visitors.

East elevation, 12 Cordova Avenue, image via submission to City of Toronto

