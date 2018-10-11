| by Craig White |

Following zoning approval at the Ontario Municipal Board earlier this year, a revised plan that meets conditions set out in the approval has been submitted to the City of Toronto for a combined hotel and residential tower at the northeast corner of Jarvis and Shuter streets.

Looking north to 203 Jarvis Street, image by IBI Group for Manga Hotels

Designed by IBI Group for Manga Hotels, a proposal for the redevelopment of a surface parking lot at 203 Jarvis Street was first submitted to the City in 2008 as a 20-storey hotel only. It received zoning approval in 2010, but instead of proceeding, Manga submitted a new 35-storey proposal to the City in 2016, this time adding residential dwelling units to the mix. Not having received a decision by Council within the timeline prescribed by law, Manga appealed to the OMB. Prior to the OMB hearing, the developer continued to work with the City, and a settlement plan was presented to the OMB in March, 2018. That settlement was approved pending the developer meeting certain conditions.

Ground realm of the mixed-use tower planned for 203 Jarvis, image by IBI Group

Those conditions have apparently been met with the Site Plan Application which was submitted to the City in September. The tower has been slightly reduced in height and density and now sits below the flight path for helicopters landing at the nearby St Michael's Hospital rooftop helipad. The proposal at 35 storeys and 113 metres high is now approved at 32 storeys and about 108 metres high including a parapet wall around the top of the mechanical penthouse roof. Inside, the building is mostly hotel for the first 15 floors, and fully residential above that. Both hotel and residential uses share the ground level as well as the 14th and 15th floors, where amenities for both uses are found. Those two mid-tower floors are reduced in size so that a sheltered, two-storey-high outdoor space is available as a terrace, some of it for hotel guests, most of it for residents. The windows in this section and the podium feature an enamelled pattern on the glass. Some hotel rooms will have views through that pattern. Interior amenities for residents and hotel guests are also found on the 14th and 15th floors.

Mid-tower amenities area at 203 Jarvis Street, image by IBI Group for Manga Hotels

There is no word yet on which brand of hotel will be operated by Manga at the site, nor whether the residential section will be operated as a rental tower, or if the suites will be sold as condos. We will be back with more information as it becomes available.