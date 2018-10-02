| by Craig White |

In the last several years, a new category of condominium has been sold in several markets in Ontario: the student housing condo. Located near university and college campuses, the buildings are designed with particular suites and amenities that cater to student needs, while sales of the suites are aimed at investors looking for reliable income from the under-housed post-secondary students demographic. One of those buildings to recently complete is Podium Developments and Building Capital’s University Studios.

University Studios, designed by Wallman Archtects for Podium Developments and Building Capital

Located on Simcoe Street just shy of the University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT) in northern Oshawa, the Wallman Architects-designed 8-storey building has 308 studio units and related indoor and outdoor amenity spaces inside. Unique to the development are the 'SmartStudios' units, which fit everything a student needs into a small space of about 300 square feet. They include a three-piece modern bathroom, washer/ dryer, storage area, kitchenette with granite countertop, microwave, stovetop, dishwasher and fridge, study area, lounging area with extra storage underneath, and a military-grade table-bed combined with a 4-seat dining table to enhance space-economy. The units also boast hardwired high speed internet connections, plus furniture which includes electronic standing desk, desk chair, two dining chairs, couch, TV, and window coverings.

Ground-floor amenities include a lobby/social lounge, executive concierge, four meeting rooms, a fitness facility, management office, parcel lockers, multifunctional amenity room, outdoor lounge with barbecue and dining area, bicycle parking, and student-friendly retail—Starbucks, Dominos, and Osmow's —and student-friendly patios. Located on each residential floor is a social hub that includes a fully-appointed kitchen, dining area, and lounge.

The grand opening party, image by Evan Eisenstadt

On hand for the grand opening ceremony were (left to right) Podium Developments’ VP Construction, James Wilkinson; VP Development, Christian Huggett; Managing Director, Oskar Johansson; Oshawa Mayor John Henry; Podium Managing Director, Bernard Luttmer; Building Capital CEO Saqib Qureshi; and Varsity Properties’ President A.J. Keilty.

Want to know more about the project? Our database file for University Studios, linked below, has another rendering. Want to get in on the conversation? You can visit the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the space provided on this page.