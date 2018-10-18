| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday presents a south-facing view of Yonge Street in Downtown Toronto, showing just over one year of change. An August 2017 view is centred on the construction of Canderel's YC Condos, which then stood over 25 storeys towards its 62-storey height at Yonge and Grenville. The installation of cladding and underpainting of balconies was well underway, hinting at the tower's final aesthetic.

South-facing view of Yonge Street, August 2017, image by Marcus Mitanis

13 months later, and YC Condos has topped out at its final 198-metre height, far above the top of the photos below, with cladding now enclosing the bulk of the tower. Plenty more changes though are apparent in the foreground of the September 2018 image below, with a block of retail having been demolished to make way for Cresford's Halo Residences. Spared from the demolition, the heritage 1871-built Fire Hall No.3’s clock tower will be incorporated into the base of the new development.

South-facing view of Yonge Street, September 2018, image by Marcus Mitanis

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!