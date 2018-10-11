| by Craig White |

This week, we compare two views east along Charles Street from Yonge, taken—like last week's images—during Open Streets events three years and one month apart.

In August 2015, with the barrier for Open Streets protecting pedestrians and cyclists who have temporarily taken over Yonge Street, the view east along Charles is one that has already been evolving for a decade. The formerly mid-rise lined street has already seen significant condominium redevelopment with completed buildings that include BSN (or Bloor Street Neighbourhood), Casa, and Chaz in the mid-ground. In the background, X The Condominium and X2 rise on either side of Charles where it meets Jarvis. Under construction in the mid-ground is Casa II.

Looking east along Charles Street from Yonge in August, 2015, image by Marc Mitanis

By September 2018, Casa II is complete, and a third Casa family member can just be made out behind it, currently completing. Moving a little closer to the front of the photo, on the north side of the street you can see the lightly coloured Green P parking lot has grown another two storeys taller following an expansion. Across the street from it, the Comfort Inn has been thoroughly renovated into the more upscale and trendy Anndore House Hotel, bricks tinted darker, and now brandishing an 'A' on its top floor. Both photos, though, are dominated by the stunning Renaissance Revival style building at the northeast corner of Yonge and Charles. Built in 1905, it's heritage designated, but curiously doesn't have a formal name other than its addresses at 675-681 Yonge Street, and 4-6 Charles Street. Home to Starbucks in 2015, the ground floor's southeast corner is now home to a Tika Tea House.

Looking east along Charles Street from Yonge in September, 2018, image by Marc Mitanis

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!