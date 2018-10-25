| by Jack Landau |

After years of disuse, a vacant lot at Toronto's Bathurst and Front Streets intersection is finally being developed, albeit temporarily. Tusk Global Limited is bringing a temporary market to 28 Bathurst Street, now under construction, and to be known as 'Stackt Container Market'. The project, designed by LGA Architectural Partners, will live up to its name with a stacked arrangement of shipping containers meant to animate the formerly-vacant site until a permanent redevelopment is finalized at some point in the future.

The project is now being assembled, with work being carried out in two phases; phase 1 happening on the half of the site closest to Bathurst Street, and phase 2 to the west near Tecumseh Street. By the start of October, work was already apparent for the stairs and terraces that will divide the market's shipping container structures to the north from a strip of landscaped space to the south.

Site of Stackt Container Market, September 30th, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

In the weeks since the above photo was captured, new images of the site show that the first group of shipping containers have been delivered, with doors and windows already installed as part of the off-site fabrication process.

The first shipping containers arrive at Stackt site, image by Forum contributor Red Mars

A series of videos posted to an Instagram page for the project show glimpses of construction. The expedited construction speed associated with the modular/stacking build method, and the temporary nature of the market mean that this long-disused site across Bathurst from the west end of Front Street could be animated in time for the post-winter thaw: the project's website quotes the Spring of 2019 as its opening target.

Stackt Container Market, image via stacktmarket.com

