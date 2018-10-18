| by UrbanToronto Sponsor |

Emerging urban style trends in exterior architecture and design are opening up new and exciting opportunities for architects and designers looking to achieve a modern, contemporary look for their clients. The move to new materials combined with classic textures and an increased eco-consciousness are giving rise to exteriors with a striking and dramatic presence.

Let’s look at some current trends that are emerging in exterior architecture and design.

Mixing Textures

A popular trend that has emerged recently is the move to textural contrast, combining multiple types of textures of materials. Mixing different materials such as aluminum and stone adds more depth and interest to a building’s exterior and can break up sections that might look too plain. Natural stone and timber elements or stained wood panelling mixed with the smooth lines and textures of aluminum siding have made their way outdoors to create exteriors sporting a modern look while retaining an element of warmth.

Neutral Colours

Another emerging trend is the move to more natural looks in both materials and textures as well as in colour palettes and tones. Neutral colours continue to be popular — grays, browns and whites — but the trend is towards more sophisticated tones of these neutral colours.

Combining these neutral shades with trim and accents in a similar shade, for example, creates a tasteful and timeless look that will last for decades.

Environmental Focus

Eco-friendliness and sustainability are definitely hot trends in architecture and building, and architects and designers can differentiate themselves by moving towards using more eco-friendly and sustainable products. Sustainability is determined by the following criteria:

● How long does the material last?

● Can the material be recycled?

● Does the material contribute to health problems?

● Is it biodegradable in landfills?

● How much maintenance is required?

Products that are durable, low maintenance, and have a long lifespan are better for the environment and often better for the client’s budget. Urbanix is a premium aluminum siding that provides unrivalled benefits in exterior cladding. Manufactured with high tensile strength aluminum and premium gauge thickness, it is stronger than regular aluminum, making it extremely durable, and it will never rust or rot. As a result, Urbanix boasts low lifetime costs making it significantly more cost-effective than other types of siding. From an environmental standpoint, aluminum is one of the more eco-friendly choices of siding options. It is one of the most recycled metals and will not end up in a landfill as it can be remelted and remade into new objects, does not contribute to health problems, and requires little energy to manufacture.

Take a look at this stunning design example of Urbanix.

Be one of the first in Canada to bring affordable urban design to your next project with the sleek modern style of Urbanix.