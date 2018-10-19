| by Jack Landau |

Solmar Development Corporation is gearing up to make a big impact on Mississauga's skyline with their three-tower, Roy Varacalli-designed Edge Towers community on Hurontario Street. With the first phase tower starting construction, sales have launched for the 45-storey second phase tower, known as Edge T2. Solmar celebrated with a Grand Opening at the project's presentation centre last weekend.

Edge T2 Grand Opening, image courtesy of Solmar

Guests at the event got a chance to familiarize themselves with the project, offering 422 condominium suites in one-bedroom, one-bedroom-plus-den, and two-bedroom layouts, ranging from 492 ft² to over 1,400 ft². Visitors got a glimpse at the suite interiors through a designer-decorated model suite showing off standard finishes like nine foot smooth ceilings, stainless steel fully integrated kitchen appliances, full-size front-loading washer and dryers, quartz and marble countertops, and frameless glass shower doors.

The Grand Opening was attended by Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, who spoke about the area's ongoing densification and the upcoming Hurontario LRT, set to connect Edge Towers and Downtown Mississauga residents with over 20 kilometres of reliable transit.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, image courtesy of Solmar

Launch incentives are still available, including free parking, free locker, free assignment, 15% initial deposit over 18 months, low lot levy cap, and the ability to rent during occupancy. These incentives, the model suite, and suite pricing can be found at the project's presentation centre. Located at 24 Elm Drive West, the sales centre is open from 11 AM until 5 PM on Saturday and Sunday, 12 PM until 7 PM Monday through Thursday, and is closed on Fridays.

