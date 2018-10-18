| by Jack Landau |

With registration underway and an official launch just around the corner, new renderings highlight the features of Core Development Group's Birchcliff Urban Towns project, coming to Toronto's Birch Cliff neighbourhood along Kingston Road. We have already taken a look at the exterior details of the 52 three-storey townhomes with architecture by RAW Design, and today we're back for a glimpse at the development's interior spaces.

Birchcliff Urban Towns, image courtesy of Core Development Group

Complementing the exterior's contemporary combination of real brick, sandstone-like cement panels, stucco, and metal accents, Birch Cliff Urban Towns will feature a modern look appointed by interior designers U31. These suites offer nine-foot ceilings, natural oak staircase treads and handrails, and a mix of high-performance wide plank laminate flooring and porcelain tile flooring.

Suite interior, Birchcliff Urban Towns, image courtesy of Core Development Group

Towns will also include open concept kitchens with islands, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, and energy efficient counter-depth kitchen appliance packages that offer a 30” glass-on-steel refrigerator, 30” stainless steel range oven, stainless steel dishwasher, and over-the-range stainless steel microwave with a built-in fan.

Suite interior, Birchcliff Urban Towns, image courtesy of Core Development Group

An additional rendering offers a glimpse at one of the private outdoor spaces offered atop the towns, which take the form of backyards with decking, rooftop terraces, or balconies. The rooftop terrace shown below features ample room for outdoor dining and gatherings, overlooking the rooftops of Birchcliff Avenue and Kingston Road.

Private terrace at Birchcliff Urban Towns, image courtesy of Core Development Group

