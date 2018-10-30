| by Jack Landau |

Tridel has has released more details about Evermore at West Village, the third phase in its multi-tower community at 427 and Eva Road in Etobicoke. The 28-storey Kirkor Architects-designed tower is set to feature 204 units ranging in size from 778 to 1,229 ft². We've already taken an introductory look at the project and its amenities, and today we're returning for a look at some of the condominium units' layouts and interior finishes.

Evermore at West Village, image courtesy of Tridel

Evermore offers suites ranging from one- to three-bedroom layouts, including the "Tridel Connect" smart home features that recently debuted at Tridel's Ten York project in the South Core. Towards the smaller end of this range, suite 2B is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom layout, 784 ft² in area, and priced from $573,000.

Suite 2B at Evermore, image courtesy of Tridel

Starting from the 8th floor, this unit layout features a combined kitchen/dining/living area, flanked by a master bedroom and second bedroom. A balcony accessed from the main living area offers north-facing views.

Suite 2B at Evermore, image courtesy of Tridel

A few renderings depicting this suite have been released, sharing details about the unit finishes as well as the building's exterior. The rendering below includes a glimpse to the perforated metal balcony guards that will contribute to the tower's exterior expression.

Suite 2B at Evermore, image courtesy of Tridel

At the upper end of Evermore's size range, suite 3D is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom layout, 1,229 ft² in area, and priced starting from $849,000. Starting from the 3rd floor, this corner suite’s three bedrooms surround a spacious dining/living/kitchen area, while a balcony will offer residents southwest-facing views.

Suite 3D at Evermore, image courtesy of Tridel

A rendering of this layout providing a visualization of the suite's size and finishes.

Suite 3D at Evermore, image courtesy of Tridel

