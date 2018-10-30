| by Jack Landau |

The spine of density along Yonge Street in North York is gradually crawling north of Toronto's northern limit at Steeles Avenue. The latest project continuing this linear strip of towers north is The Vanguard from Devron Developments, a 25-storey, Kirkor Architects-designed condominium tower being built on Yonge Street between Grandview and Woodward Avenues.

Facing northeast to The Vanguard, image by Edward Skira

Just over a year after construction kicked off at the September 2017 ground breaking, the building's two-storey retail/commercial podium is taking shape along Yonge Street.

The Vanguard, image courtesy of Devron Developments

Much of the second floor is now in place with forming furthest along at the north end of the podium. There, a section of the level has been poured and forming appears imminent for the podium's roof parapet.

Facing east to The Vanguard, image by Edward Skira

The upward climb will speed up in the coming weeks once the second floor is completed and work moves on to the smaller tower floors that will follow. With much less concrete to pour and forms that can be re-used floor after floor, the tower levels will rise at a much faster rate than the underground and podium levels have.

Facing northeast to The Vanguard, image by Edward Skira

Once construction wraps up, The Vanguard will set itself apart with several environmentally-friendly features designed to achieve LEED Gold certification for the building, including four Tesla charging stations and six universal electric vehicle charging stations in the garage, a building-wide water filtration system, and a rainwater car wash.

