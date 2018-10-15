| by Craig White |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view east though Daan Roosengaarde's Waterlicht installation at The Bentway this past weekend. The three-night light show illuminated the underside of the Gardner Expressway where the shore of Lake Ontario was when Europeans first arrived in Toronto. Beside Fort York, the light show was meant to put the focus on water—how do we treat it as individuals and as a city. How prepared are we for changes coming in the future owing to climate change.

Looking east through Daan Roosengaarde's Waterlicht installation at The Bentway this past weekend, image by Marcus Mitanis

