| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an evening view of the TORONTO sign at Nathan Phillips Square. Submitted by Forum contributor androiduk, this shot shows the sign's colourful illumination, with City Hall visible in the background bathed in purple architectural lighting.

TORONTO sign in Nathan Phillips Square, image by Forum contributor androiduk

