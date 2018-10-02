| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Bjarke Ingels Group-designed Serpentine Pavilion, temporarily installed on Toronto's King Street West for the Unzipped Exhibition. Submitted by Marcus Mitanis, this shot shows the installation's fibreglass block exterior with the Fashion House condominium development in the background.

Serpentine Pavilion, image by Marcus Mitanis

