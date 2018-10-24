| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Toronto skyline showing off fall colours on the waterfront. Submitted to our Monde thread by Forum contributor skycandy, this shot also highlights the topped-out 44-storey condominium tower.

Monde and fall colours on the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor skycandy

