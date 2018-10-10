| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of One Bloor East at Toronto's Yonge and Bloor intersection. Submitted by Forum contributor Benito, this shot shows off the Hariri Pontarini Architects-designed tower's undulating curves, stretching 257 metres into the Bloor-Yorkville skyline.

One Bloor East, image by Forum contributor Benito

