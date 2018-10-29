| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Midtown Toronto, captured from the south by Forum contributor skycandy. This shot shows the topped-out E Condos development's impact on the area skyline, with the complex's south tower now standing as the tallest building in Toronto north of the Yorkville neighbourhood.

Midtown Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor skycandy

