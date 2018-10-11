| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a bird's-eye view of the Humber Treatment Plant, the second largest wastewater treatment facility in Toronto. Captured by rendering studio Norm Li during a recent flyover of the city, this view shows the 1960-built, 45.3-hectare/112-acre facility on The Queensway, just west of the Humber River.

Humber Treatment Plant in Etobicoke, image by Forum contributor Norm Li

