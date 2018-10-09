| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a skyline view of Toronto's Humber Bay Shores area, captured from the Gardiner Expressway. Submitted by Forum contributor G.L.17, this view shows the growing impact of the two-tower Eau du Soleil condominium development.

Humber Bay Shores skyline, image by Forum contributor G.L.17

