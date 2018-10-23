| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view captured from above the Bayview Extension in Toronto's Don Valley. Submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this shot captures natural fall colours in the valley, with the modern city skyline towering in the background.

Fall colours in Toronto, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

