| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a telephoto view across Toronto, showing the towers of the Humber Bay Shores neighbourhood viewed from a high-rise in the Church+Wellesley neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor Rascacielo, this shot highlights the Eau du Soleil development's impact on the Humber Bay Shores skyline.

Eau du Soleil Condos viewed from Downtown Toronto, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

