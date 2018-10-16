| by Craig White |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the Toronto skyline from the Leslie Street Spit. The skyline rises on the horizon above the plants that are tuning the manmade headland into a natural sanctuary. Above, a complex sky completes the scene. Submitted by Forum contributor Razz.

Toronto's Skyline from the Leslie Street Spit, image by UT Forum contributor Razz

