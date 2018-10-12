| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunset view of Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood. Submitted by Forum contributor Benito, this view faces east from the top of Uptown Residences, showing the setting sun reflecting off of the 76-storey One Bloor East.

Facing east from the top of Uptown Residences, image by Forum contributor Benito

