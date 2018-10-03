| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of the 36-storey Backstage on The Esplanade condominium development in Downtown Toronto. Submitted by Forum contributor mburrrrr, this view faces west towards the tower, while also showing the rising concrete elevator core of the CIBC Square office tower in the background.

Backstage On The Esplanade, image by Forum contributor mburrrrr

