| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Downtown Mississauga, with the Toronto skyline visible in the distance. Submitted by Forum contributor Jasonzed, this drone-captured shot is centred on the Parkside Village Block 9 development's construction site.

Aerial view of Mississauga, image by Forum contributor Jasonzed

