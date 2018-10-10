| by UrbanToronto Staff |

The next speaker in the Ryerson Department of Architectural Sciences Lecture Series is Nille Juul-Sørensen, on Architecture for People. Nille Juul-Sørensen is a Director and Global Business Leader for Architecture at Arup with his base office at Arup London (UK). He was educated at the School of Architecture at the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts. After his graduation in 1985, Juul-Sørensen worked for various smaller architectural practices and the City of Copenhagen where he was involved in the planning of Ørestaden. Later he joined KHR Arkitekter in 1995 where he became a partner. In 2004 he left KHR Arkitekter to work for Arup’s design office until 2011 when he became director of Danish Design Centre. Juul-Sørensen rejoined Arup in 2014 as the Global Director for Architecture and overall has been with Arup for more than 11 years. Currently he is on a long term assignment in Canada and guiding the young team of Architects with his global focus.

Juul-Sørensen's work spans over multiple sectors with special expertise in design of public transport infrastructure. His works include the stations on the Copenhagen Metro (18 stations) (1995-2004), two stations of the City Tunnel in Malmö, Sweden (2002-2010), conceptual design for the Kolsås Line in Oslo, Norway (2004), and Flintholm Station in Copenhagen (2004). In his leisure time, Nille loves spending time with his family, and enjoys travelling to new places.

The lecture will take place on Monday, October 15th 2018 from 6:30 PM to 8 PM in Room 202 (the "PIT"), at Ryerson University's DAS Building at 325 Church Street. The event is free and open to the public, however, you must register first. Tickets go quickly, so do not wait! Printing the ticket is not required. Please show up early to secure your seat!