| by Craig White |

In the ten weeks since we last checked in on ME Living Condos—the name is an acronym for the development's location at Markham and Ellesmere roads in Scarborough—the project's look has changed significantly with the installation of cladding.

Looking southeast towards ME Living Condos, image by UT Forum contributor Greg Lipinski

Being developed by the Lash Group of Companies, ME Living is a multi-phase project with two towers now up. The furthest along is the topped-off 16-storey tower in the northeast corner. Soon to top off in the northwest corner facing Markham Road is a 28-storey tower, where forming work has now reached the top residential floor. Link buildings, one connecting the first two towers, and a second one that will link to another 28-storey tower in the future, are also structurally complete.

The sixteen-storey tower at ME Living Condos, with most of its cladding applied, image by UT Forum contributor Greg Lipinski

Designed by Turner Fleischer Architects, marketing of the next phase of the complex is getting going soon under the name Tricycle Condos. It will be a 14-storey tower, that later will be linked to a second 28-storey tower, which will in turn link the initial phases all together. Townhomes are also planned. In July, Lash secured zoning approval for a final 34-storey tower on an expansion of the site immediately to the south at Markham and Brimorton (highlighted in the image below). There is no word on when that phase or the second 28-storey tower will be brought forward for sales.

Looking northwest to all approved phases at ME Living Condos, image from materials submitted to the City of Toronto

