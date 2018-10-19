| by Craig White |

As Torontonians, our lives are about adaptation. Our city's success is in large part due to our ability to accommodate new people, new ideas, new buildings, new technologies, and more. It doesn't all arrive at once, and some pieces of the puzzle definitely arrive after we would have preferred. One big change that's coming is our second east-west rapid transit line, the Crosstown LRT, targeting a 2021 opening. The new line will put a focus on Yonge and Eglinton like never before, and developers of buildings in the sought-after area are paying attention.

Just a couple blocks to the northeast of the transit station, Reserve Properties and Westdale Properties are teaming up to bring Line 5 Condos, a two-tower, 930-unit complex to 117 Broadway Avenue that embraces not just the new mobility here, but also rethinks the standard set of condo amenities to provide spaces that respond to changes in how we have been living over recent years.

Looking southeast to Line 5 Condos on Broadway near Yonge and Eglinton, image by IBI Group

Designed in consultation with IBI Group and U31, the changes start at the front entrance. While fewer people own cars and increasingly take to transit, walking, and cycling to get around, ride-sharing's growing popularity means that there should be dedicated spaces for Lyft and Uber by the front door… and there are. And as you may have an online order waiting for you, the mailroom as been designed so that the concierge desk isn't covered with boxes. When you're ready to pull on your workout clothing, you'll find that the gym has been designed with personal trainers in mind, or that a screen is positioned to make your digital training session work. After your workout, there's a serious spa waiting for you. If you work from home, you'll find a co-working space set up to maximize your efficiency, and to maximize networking, the space morphs into a social club by evening. For a change of scenery and more relaxed socializing, a large rooftop amenity awaits. Your condo should make your life work, and that's the plan here at Yonge and Eglinton.

A child care facility on the ground floor faces Broadway Avenue, image by IBI Group

Phase one at Line 5 Condos features 450 suites with prices starting in the $300s, and launches this Fall.