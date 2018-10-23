| by Jack Landau |

The recently-unveiled redesign of PRIME Condos promises gold-hued accents for the Toronto skyline, set to rise on Jarvis just south of Gerrard. New exterior renderings of the IBI Group-designed project from CentreCourt Developments and Centrestone Urban Developments depict the design from several angles (you will find many more mages our database file for the project).

Looking southwest to PRIME Condos, image courtesy of CentreCourt

Now, a first set of interior renderings provide a detailed look at how figure3 Interior Design has carried the aesthetic into the building's lobby. Housed in a sophisticated space with furnishings by design heavyweights Versace, a mirror-finished feature wall bounces light to dark wood accents, polished stone-clad walls and floors, ornamental screens, and a golden ceiling fixture.

Lobby at PRIME Condos, image courtesy of CentreCourt

Among the amenities at PRIME Condos are over 4,000 ft² of indoor and outdoor co-working space, designed to provide the facilities and ambiance typically associated with WeWork, or the environments at Google and Facebook. PRIME's co-working amenity will contain private collaboration rooms, individual study pods, and a mix of open-concept indoor and outdoor workspaces.

Co-working space at PRIME Condos, image courtesy of CentreCourt

Another space that is certain to be popular is a 6,500 ft² indoor and outdoor fitness centre, available to residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This space will include equipment for CrossFit cardio, weight training, yoga, boxing, and more.

Fitness centre at PRIME Condos, image courtesy of CentreCourt

No doubt there is still more to come for PRIME, but for the moment, additional information and renderings can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.