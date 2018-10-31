| by Jack Landau |

Over a decade since Concord Adex began construction on its Concord Park Place community in North York, the high-rise neighbourhood continues to grow near Bessarion Station on the Sheppard subway. Six condominium towers have been completed in the time since, with another two currently wrapping up construction. Now, work is heating up at the site of the community's next four towers, two known as Seasons and two knows as Saisons.

The two pairs of IBI Group-designed towers will rise on McMahon Drive to the south of Woodsy Park, the new central park currently taking shape at the heart of the community. While only the 33 and 36-storey Seasons towers on the east side of the block have been submitted for Site Plan Approval at the City, excavation is progressing for all four towers.

Photos of the site captured earlier in the month show a massive pit taking shape, with excavation currently furthest along at the east end of the pit, where Seasons will rise. To the west, excavation on the Saisons side of the site is following closely behind. Once the site has been excavated down to a depth of four storeys below grade, the pit will eventually be filled in with foundations and underground parking levels serving the four towers.

Excavation for Seasons and Saisons at Concord Park Place, image by Edward Skira

Seasons will bring another 692 homes to the community, coming in a mix of 300 one-bedroom units, 256 two-bedroom units, and 136 three-bedroom units. Saisons' units are currently being marketed to prospective purchasers. Saisons will consist of a taller east tower at approximately 25 storeys, and a shorter west tower at approximately 15 storeys. While we do to know the total unit count for Saisons, the two towers will introduce several hundred more condominium units to the area.

Facing south to Seasons (L) and Saisons (R) at Concord Park Place, image courtesy of Concord Adex

As part of the marketing rollout for the upcoming King's Landing project, the next phase at Concord Park Place, the developer has released a video outlining the neighbourhood's buildout over the last several years, with a look at how future buildings including Seasons, Saisons, and King's Landing will add to the mix. (The video erroneously claims that Woodsy Park is "The Largest Park in North York". It should read "Largest New Park".)

