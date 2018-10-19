| by Jack Landau |

Following swift sales of Theatre District Residence phase one, Plaza is launching sales for Encore at Theatre District, the 48-storey north tower set to bring condominium units and a new hotel to Toronto's Entertainment District. Like its 49-storey sibling that will rise to the south, the north tower of the Quadrangle-designed complex will rise 157 metres (512 feet) into the area's increasingly dense skyline, with frontages on Widmer Street to the east and Adelaide Street West to the north.

Theatre District (Encore on the right), image courtesy of Plaza

The project's uses are split into a hotel that will be located between the ground and 23rd floors, while Encore's residential suites will be housed above on levels 24 through 48. These approximately 120 units are now entering the market, with layouts ranging from 1-bedroom + dens up to 3-bedrooms, and are set to include finishes like 9’ smooth-finished ceilings, quartz kitchen countertops, laminate flooring, and features like stainless steel integrated kitchen appliances and stacked front-loading washers and dryers.

A number of amenities will be found in the podium that connects the two Theatre District Residence towers, with a mix of indoor and outdoor spaces on the first and third floors. First-floor amenities include a lounge/study space, a gym, and a theatre, while the third floor is set to house spaces like a flex space/event room, steam rooms and change rooms, as well as outdoor amenities like a pool and barbecue terrace.

Podium at Encore, image via submission to City of Toronto

With the first tower sold and just a half of the tower to sell in Encore, the wheels are already in motion to begin construction of the two-tower complex in the near future. The permit issued for the standalone presentation centre now occupying the site has been amended to reflect an expected January 2019 dismantling, while a permit for the complex's shoring and excavation was applied for in August.

